United Kingdom

Watch: UK Royal Family leads annual Remembrance Day commemorations

By Euronews  
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019.
Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family led the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in Westminster this Sunday.

Remembrance Day honours the sacrifice of British troops involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took a break from the election campaign and were also in attendance.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were among those who took part in commemorations.

At 12pmCET, two minutes of silence were observed nationwide.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen, followed by other Royals and prominent politicians - including Johnson.

Up to 10,000 war veterans marched past the War memorial after the ceremony.