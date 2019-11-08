Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Two injured, more trapped underground after explosion at mine in eastern Germany

Two people have been injured and several more trapped underground after an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany.

The incident, which happened on Friday morning at a mine near the town of Teutschenthal, 180km (111miles) southwest of Berlin, was described as a "deflagration" by local police.

A further statement confirmed several people were trapped in a "secure underground room", but did not confirm a number.

Meanwhile, local media said it was believed that the number trapped could reach several dozen people.

They were all later "recovered", the police department later said.