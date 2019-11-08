Two people have been injured and several more trapped underground after an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany.

The incident, which happened on Friday morning at a mine near the town of Teutschenthal, 180km (111miles) southwest of Berlin, was described as a "deflagration" by local police.

A further statement confirmed several people were trapped in a "secure underground room", but did not confirm a number.

Meanwhile, local media said it was believed that the number trapped could reach several dozen people.

They were all later "recovered", the police department later said.