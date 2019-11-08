John Bercow, the former Speaker of the House of Commons, may have officially yelled out his last "ORDERRR" last week, but for anyone already missing him, a Belgian DJ has immortalised his not-so-dulcet tone in a new dance track.

"John Bercow is probably the most rock-and-roll politician in the whole Brexit saga," Michael Schack, a Belgian DJ and drummer explained.

His track, simply titled "Order", opens with the honourable former member of the House of Commons shouting what has become known as his catchphrase.

Bercow stepped down after a decade in the British Parliament's presiding chair during which his booming voice, virulent putdowns and dragged-out shouts of "ORDERRR" have seen him become one of the most recognisable faces in politics both domestically and abroad.

Brexit, its drawn-out process and the divisions it caused in parliament, has particularly raised his profile as he found himself referring intense debates and choosing which motions could be put to a vote.

The video for the track has already been viewed more than 65,000 times on Youtube and show puppets representing Bercow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn, manically dancing to the intense beat and under pulsating lights.

It also features other Bercow zingers including "drop it" and "members must calm down".

Schack said he choose Bercow for his dance track because of the way he "stood out" in parliamentary debates.

"They've had three prime ministers but it's only one guy who is actually the protagonist in the whole Brexit saga," he added.

He also appreciated the power Bercow gave backbenchers, likening the British politician to himself: "If there's one thing about musicians, especially drummers, they are also mainly back-benchers behind the lead singers.

"So I kind of, you know — it's kind of a connection that happened from a distance, between me liking his charisma, and then also me also liking the power of a good drum track for instance," he went on.

For Schack, the track is not meant to be seen as politically aware or pro- or anti-Brexit. "It's just music about a political situation and trying to put a smile on people's faces."

But he hopes Bercow has seen it.

"I hope he appreciates it. I think he has a little bit of humour so...," he said, adding that "it would be amazing to meet him."