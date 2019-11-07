Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Briton who fought ISIS in Syria jailed for four years

By Euronews 
A British man who fought alongside a Kurdish militia against the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria was sentenced on Thursday to four years in jail.

Aidan James was convicted two weeks earlier of attending a place used for terrorist training but cleared of a second similar charge.

He was convicted over his 2017 stay in an Iraqi base held by the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the UK.

However, he was acquitted over training and fighting he did in Syria with the Western-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

His trial was the first of the kind in the UK — other Britons who travelled to Syria to fight IS have had charges against them dropped.

Judge Edis noted that James had been warned not to travel to Iraq by counter-terrorism police officers.

A psychiatric report flagged that James suffers from some "psychiatric conditions related to traumatic experiences" but also "to substance abuse".

His jail sentence includes three years for a drug offence pre-dating his travels in the Middle East but which could not be dealt with until the conclusion of the prosecution for the terrorist offences.