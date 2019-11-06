Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Wife of slain ISIS leader al-Baghdadi has been captured, Turkey says

By Aziz Akyavas and Alexander Smith with NBC News World News
ISTANBUL — Turkey has captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the country's president said Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had also captured al-Baghdadi's brother-in-law, as well as his sister as announced by a senior official a day earlier.

Erdogan did not say when and where these people were captured. He only noted that after detaining these high-profile figures, "we did not make a fuss like United States."

Erdogan's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said Tuesday that capturing al-Baghdadi's sister was "another example of the success of Turkey's counterterrorism operation."

The ISIS leader was the world's most wanted terrorist until he was killed on Oct. 26 in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria.

Trump said al-Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children, detonating a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in after a "dangerous and daring" operation.

Last week ISIS named Abu Ibrahim Hashimi as its new leader.

Aziz Akyavas reported from Istanbul and Alexander Smith reported from London.