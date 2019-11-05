A 47-year old tourist was floating in a rubber dinghy in the Aegean Sea for nearly two days before she was rescued by Greek coast guards.

According to coast guard officials, the woman was holidaying on a sailboat near the Greek island of Folegandros. She boarded a dinghy from the sailboat in order to head to shore for supplies on November 1.

The coast guard was notified a day later that she was missing.

Seven coast guard vessels, three private boats, a plane, and a helicopter participated in the rescue operation. She was taken to the port of Iraklion, on the island of Crete, after being found in the early hours on Sunday 40 nautical miles southwest of Folegandros in good health, coast guard officials said.

She was taken to hospital for medical checks.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed by coast guard officials but according to media reports was from New Zealand, told Greek media she was "blown away" in her rubber dinghy.

Greek coast guard officials said she sustained herself with sweets. Iraklion port harbourmaster Efthimios Douvis said she was emotional as she thanked the coast guards for rescuing her.