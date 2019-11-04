Meet the bio-hackers who want to turbo-charge your body

Biohackers believe that we should be using all the technology available to make our bodies and minds work the best they can in everyday life. In Helsinki over the weekend they held a conference.

Most people who have heard of Biohacking think of electronic chips inserted under the skin - cyborg stuff. But here they're promoting a wearable ring to measure the body.

Ramsey Morgan, a Biohacker from Seattle, tested out a machine which steadily takes the body up to air conditions you'd expect at high altitude.=

"I feel amazing - mentally and cognitively - like a stoic. I wake up every morning feeling like the Hulk." he says.

The movement is trying to make itself more mainstream and accessible.

And while most of us probably don't get enough sleep, the Biohackers say vibration technology can help.

It is not all so technical - getting in a sauna and a 4 degree Celsius bath is enough for some Biohackers.

But with the ever-evolving technological world we live in - these guys think they're the future.

Watch the full report on Finland’s Bio-hackers from Euronews' Jack Parrock in the player above.