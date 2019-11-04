Last Spanish polls before election suggest gridlock could continue

Spain is set to head to the polls this weekend in the fourth general election in just four years, but polls show that it is unlikely to break political deadlock.

Polls released before this weekend's election predict that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party will win the most seats but still fall short of a majority. In April, a general election resulted in a fragmented Parliament.

According to a survey by pollster 40dB for El Pais, Sanchez could win roughly 120 seats in the 350-seat Parliament.

Far-right party Vox could become the third biggest party in the country after surging in the polls.

Founder of poll aggregator Europe Elects, Tobias Gerhard Schminke told Euronews that voters in Spain have switched between parties since the 2008 financial crisis, making the election very unpredictable.

Schminke said that Vox becoming the third biggest party would be a major success for them but that there are still several potential election outcomes.



