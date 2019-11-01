Trump trolled after announcing Florida move: 'Next stop Moscow'

President Donald Trump's critics jeered him online and accused him of trying to lighten his tax bill after he announced Thursday that his permanent residence would be Palm Beach, Florida, rather than Trump Tower in New York.

"Donald Trump doesn't want the state of New York to see his taxes — I wonder why. Let's call this out for what it is: Corruption, plain and simple," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a 2020 candidate, tweeted Thursday.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, filed a "declaration of domicile" with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court in September renouncing his residence and listing the family's Mar-a-Lago resort as his main residence, according to The New York Times. The Times, which first reported Trump's change in residence, said the move was motivated by taxes: Florida notably has no state income or inheritance tax.

Trump isfacing scrutiny from both the New York State attorney general and Manhattan district attorney over his tax returns.

"Everyday Americans don't own resorts they can list as alternative addresses to tinker with their tax liability," Rep. Nita Lowey, D- N.Y., tweeted on Thursday. "Middle-class families today face more tax burdens while the president dodges the consequences of the Republican tax bill."

Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama aide, quipped in a tweet on Thursday: "President flees to Florida to avoid paying taxes."

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherishes his hometown and "hated having to make this decision," but "despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

He added that New York "will always have a special place in my heart!"

Former Rep. Gwen Graham, D-Fla., reacted to the news with just four words: "We. Don't. Want. Him."

And Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, tweeted, "Damn, ya'll ran Trump out of #NYC. #PoorFlorida."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat and former 2020 candidate, also piled on following the news.

"Don't let the door hit you on the way out or whatever," he tweeted Thursday. De Blasio followed upearly Friday with, "Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future)."

In a mocking monologue Friday morning, longtime New York City morning news anchor Pat Kiernan also sharply criticized the president for the move — specifically the cost and inconvenience the city has borne protecting the perimeter of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

"I want to give you these words inspired by Ronald Reagan," he said before using a sound effect to amplify his voice and pointing to a projection behind him of the security perimeter. "President Donald Trump, if you seek lower taxes, if you seek prosperity with your rich friends in Doral and West Palm Beach, if you look away from the city that made you, come here to this gate, Mr. Trump. Open this gate. Mr. Trump, tear down this wall."

Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative and frequent Trump critic, was more succinct: "Next stop Moscow," he tweeted on Thursday.