Bangkok restaurant serves up Thailand's 'biggest burger'

Weighing around six kilograms, composed of an estimated 10,000 calories, covered in fried onion rings, layers of bacon, and mayonnaise, this burger isn't for the faint-hearted.
Chris Steaks and Burgers of Bangkok, which specialises in large-portion meat dishes, is serving it up to customers as a challenge, promising a 10,000 Baht prize (€297) for those who can finish it within nine minutes.
"I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon," said Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who recently stepped up to the challenge with two other friends and failed.
Restaurant owner Komdech Kongsuwan claims it's the biggest burger in Thailand and makes the effort to warn customers not to choke on it amid the time-constrained eating frenzy.
"I don't want all the customers to come in for the challenge, but I want them to enjoy the burger. If you're asking whether I worry about them (choking on it), I would say yes, I worry," said Porncheewangkoon.
Officially called the "6kg Burger, the beef version is available for 2,500 Baht (€74.26) and the pork is 3,500 (€103.97).
More No Comment
Vehicles flying US flags seen near Syria-Turkey border
Epic celebrations as Washington Nationals win baseball's World Series
Cooking accident triggers train fire in Pakistan, killing dozens
Refugees and police clash at Cape Town protest against xenophobia
Defying curfew and crackdown, thousands carry coffin of dead protester
Britain gives Argentina back Madonna statue taken from Falklands
Skeletons 'come to life' in Day of the Dead tradition
Zombie invasion in Kyiv ahead of Halloween
Erdogan visits Anitkabir to mark anniversary of Republic Day
Hezbollah supporters attack anti-government protest site in Beirut
Firefighters tackling massive wildfire in northern California
Thousands ordered to flee fast-moving Los Angeles wildfire
Giant and eerie display of Halloween pumpkin heads in Bucharest
Key West hosts fantasy parade during 10-day costume and mask festival