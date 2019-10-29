'Revoluciones, Si! Elecciones, no!' UK PM mocks Corbyn in Spanish

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mocked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, comparing his refusal to hold elections thus far to the precepts of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

"I have no idea why he's been so opposed to an election," Johnson told British MPs at the House of Commons.

"Maybe it's because he's been following the precepts of his intellectual mentor Fidel Castro whose adoring crowds used to serenade him, Mr Speaker, with the cry of Revoluciones Si! Elecciones no! "

[Yes to revolutions! No to elections!]

The comments in Spanish drew laughs from the assembly, including Corbyn himself.

They come as the Labour Party on Wednesday reversed its long-held position and gave its backing to an early general election.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to no-deal Brexit being off the table," the Labour leader said in a statement.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met."

Castro built a communist state in Cuba and died at age 90 in 2016 after spending five decades in power.

