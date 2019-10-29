Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Lebanon's prime minister resigns amid mass anti-government protests

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference
Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference on Oct. 21. -
Mohamed Azakir
BEIRUT — Lebanon's embattled prime minister says he is handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a "dead end" amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Saad Hariri spoke Tuesday after nearly two weeks of nationwide mass demonstrations. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that's dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

Hariri's comments were quickly cheered by the few protesters who had returned to the epicenter of the protests in central Beirut.

A mob had broken up the protest camp shortly before Hariri spoke, tensions that reflected the division among politicians over how to handle the crisis.

Hariri called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace and prevent further economic deterioration.

He said he will present his resignation to President Michel Aoun.