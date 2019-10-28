Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Drone video shows aftermath of compound where ISIS leader al-Baghdadi was killed

By David K. Li with NBC News World News
U.S. forces completely leveled the compound where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was found and killed in northwest Syria.The video — shot by a drone flying over the border village of Barisha, about 35 miles west of Aleppo — shows how nothing but piles of rocks and broken cement were left in the wake of Saturday's raid.The notorious terror leader died "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way" into a dead-end tunnel, President Donald Trump said on Sunday hours after the operation."He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased them down" and then detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children, according to the president.