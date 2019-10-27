The Italian classic film Pasqualino Settebelleze made director Lina Wertmüller the first ever woman to be nominated for a best director Oscar back in 1977.

Now at 91 years old the icon of film industry is being awarded an honorary Oscar by the academy and she invited Euronews into her home.

Lina Wertmüller discusses the role of women in the film industry, and her belief that actresses often have more power than men.

"Take a very good actress for instance. She has a sort of power which very often is bigger than that of a man so it's not about sex but more about the power that each of us has in the business," she says.

Wertmüller also discusses her feelings about the issues of political instability in her native Italy and whether she would be able to explore them through film.

