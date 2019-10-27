Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Germany

Germany's far-right AfD comes ahead of Merkel's centre-right CDU in regional election - exit poll

 Comments
By Euronews 
Björn Höcke, Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader in Thuringia, attends a party election night after the Thuringia state election in Erfurt
Björn Höcke, Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader in Thuringia, attends a party election night after the Thuringia state election in Erfurt -
Copyright
REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

This story is being updated as results come in.

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a regional election in the east of Germany.

The far-left incumbent party Linke came first, an exit poll showed, in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said that he was proud and pleased about the high turnout - at 65%.

Asked about the AfD result, Ramelow said that AfD leader Björn Höcke was far from being in charge of the government.

Höcke has been publicly called a Nazi by his opponent.