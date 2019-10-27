This story is being updated as results come in.

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a regional election in the east of Germany.

The far-left incumbent party Linke came first, an exit poll showed, in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said that he was proud and pleased about the high turnout - at 65%.

Asked about the AfD result, Ramelow said that AfD leader Björn Höcke was far from being in charge of the government.

Höcke has been publicly called a Nazi by his opponent.