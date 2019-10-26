Watch: More protests in Barcelona after separatist leaders jailed

Hundreds of thousands of Catalan separatists rallied in Barcelona on Saturday, again demanding independence from Spain.

They're calling for separatist leaders to be freed from prison.

The Catalan capital has witnessed daily rallies since October 14th, when Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine politicians and activists.

They were given sentences of up to 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017.

Meanwhile, city mayors from across Catalonia demanded that they be allowed to map out their region's political future.

Addressing a party rally in Tenerife on Saturday, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called last week's unrest in Barcelona last week "an attack ...on Catalan society".

Pro-secession activist Jordi Cuixart told Reuters on Friday that in condemning him and other separatists to long prison terms the country was effectively criminalising all dissent against the state.

Catalans remain split over the issue of independence and pro-Spain supporters are due to hold their own rally in Barcelona on Sunday.