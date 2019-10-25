Don't look down! New 345-metre-high observation deck set to open in New York City

A new 345-metre-high outdoor observation deck — complete with a glass floor — is set to open in New York City.

It is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.

Thrill-seeking visitors will be able to catch expansive views early next year.

A peek-a-boo portion of the glass floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.

Edge is being built as part of the new New York City's luxury Hudson Yards complex.

The outdoor observation deck offers a sweeping bird's eye view of Manhattan and on a good day, you can see as far as 80 miles (123 kilometres) away.

Slated glass barriers allow visitors to lean over the city and a glass floor allows visitors to see below.

Edge will open to the public on March 11, 2020. Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids. The observation deck joins those on New York City's Empire State Building, World Trade Center and Rockefeller Center.