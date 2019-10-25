Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Don't look down! New 345-metre-high observation deck set to open in New York City

A new 345-metre-high outdoor observation deck — complete with a glass floor — is set to open in New York City.

It is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.

Thrill-seeking visitors will be able to catch expansive views early next year.

A peek-a-boo portion of the glass floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.

Edge is being built as part of the new New York City's luxury Hudson Yards complex.

The outdoor observation deck offers a sweeping bird's eye view of Manhattan and on a good day, you can see as far as 80 miles (123 kilometres) away.

Slated glass barriers allow visitors to lean over the city and a glass floor allows visitors to see below.

Edge will open to the public on March 11, 2020. Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids. The observation deck joins those on New York City's Empire State Building, World Trade Center and Rockefeller Center.

