Thirty-nine dead bodies found in back of Lorry in Essex, UK according to Essex Police.

The eastern English force say they were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am Wednesday morning following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, in Grays.

"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder," the statement read.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate."

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said she was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

"Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident," Patel said on Twitter. "Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations."