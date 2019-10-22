Jimmy Carter recovering from fractured pelvis after fall

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from a fractured pelvis after falling at his Georgia home, The Carter Center announced Tuesday.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga," The Carter Center tweeted. "He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."

Carter became the oldest living former president earlier this year and turned 95 this month.

The injury was the second one Carter, who fought cancer in recent years, suffered within a span of weeks. After a separate fall at his home this month in which he sustained a black eye, Carter appeared soon after at a Habitat for Humanity project.