Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Jimmy Carter recovering from fractured pelvis after fall

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
IMage: Jimmy Carter attends a football game in Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018.
"He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf," Jimmy Carter said of President Trump at a conference Friday in Leesburg, Va. -
Copyright
Scott Cunningham Getty Images file
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from a fractured pelvis after falling at his Georgia home, The Carter Center announced Tuesday.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga," The Carter Center tweeted. "He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home."

Carter became the oldest living former president earlier this year and turned 95 this month.

The injury was the second one Carter, who fought cancer in recent years, suffered within a span of weeks. After a separate fall at his home this month in which he sustained a black eye, Carter appeared soon after at a Habitat for Humanity project.