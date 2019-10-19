England beat Australia to reach Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England beat Australia to win through to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

They triumphed 40-16 in Japan on Saturday.

Although Australia held up quite well at the beginning, they capitulated after England seized control of the match within four minutes of the restart.

It's the first time in Rugby World Cup history that a coach has guided another country to victory against his homeland's team: Eddie Jones, England's coach, was indeed born in the island of Tasmania and even took Australia's national team to the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

As New Zealand demolished Namibia 71-9, England will face the All Blacks for a spot in the final match in a week's time. The two teams will meet in Yokohama for one of the most anticipated matches of this World Cup, hosted by Japan.

France is the other certain semi-finalist, and they will have to face whoever wins between Japan and South Africa in Saturday afternoon's match.