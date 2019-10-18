Watch commuters help to save woman who falls onto the tracks

A woman fell onto train tracks in Argentina, prompting her fellow commuters to signal frantically for the train operator to hit the brakes in a dramatic moment caught on video.The scene unfolded in Buenos Aires, with one commuter who appears to pass out on the platform falling forward and accidentally knocking the woman into the path of an approaching train, according to surveillance footage released by police.Other riders jumped into action, screaming and waving their arms and bags to the train operator, who spotted their alert in time.The train stopped several feet from the prone woman in the tracks. Once it halted, riders jumped onto the tracks and lifted the woman to safety before paramedics arrived.