Behind Closed Doors

By Euronews  with NBC News Politics
Behind Closed Doors
Fiona Hill, Gordon Sondland, Marie Yovanovitch -
Seven witnesses have now appeared before Congressional committees to share what they know about the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine. But why is so much of this process behind closed doors? Will the public ever learn what was said? Julia Ainsley, NBC News Correspondent covering the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, explains the political calculation behind the Democrats' decision to conduct most of their inquiry in private.

