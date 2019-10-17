Turkey has agreed to a temporary ceasefire to allow Kurdish-led troops to withdraw from northern Syria, US Vice President Mike Pence has said.

The ceasefire, which will be overseen by the US, will last for 120 hours in order to allow for the pullback.

He said that he had also received confirmation that the Kurdish YPG would withdraw in an orderly manner, while Turkey would agree to a permanent ceasefire after this is complete.

It comes after Pence flew to Ankara this week for several hours of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the military operation.

The US had earlier imposed sanctions on Turkey over the incursion, which was met with an indignant response from Erdoğan, who said a Kurdish withdrawal would be the only way to end the conflict.

Pence said on Thursday evening that the US would not impose further sanctions with the enaction of a ceasefire.

In a tweet ahead of the press conference, Donald Trump said he had heard "great news", and added: "Millions of lives will be saved!"

In a later speech from Texas, he said the result of the talks marked "an amazing outcome" and attributed it to "tough love to get it done".

The US president also went on to say he would lift sanctions "very quickly," and praised his Turkish counterpart as a "tough man" who "did the right thing".

Meanwhile, an unnamed Turkish official was quoted by Reuters as saying that Turkey got "exactly what it wanted".

The military operation against Kurdish-controlled areas was launched last week to push forces back from the border area to create a "safe zone", where Turkey eventually wants to return millions of Syrian refugees.

It follows the US decision last week to withdraw its troops from Syria, in a move widely seen as an abandonment of the Kurds, who have been Washington's key ally in the fight against the so-called Islamic State (IS).

The EU response to the incursion has seen a number of countries including France, Germany, the UK and Spain halt their individual arms sales to Turkey, while the Union itself pledged to not sign any new arms deals with the country.

Earlier on Thursday, EU Parliament President David Sassoli condemned the operation as an "act of war" and said the bloc should extend its sanctions to include existing arms deals, too.

He also suggested a suspension of talks with Turkey concerning a potential EU membership.