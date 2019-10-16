Bill O'Reilly accused Beto O'Rourke of lying. The internet struck back.

WASHINGTON — Bill O'Reilly's attack against former Rep. Beto O'Rourke is backfiring.

O'Reilly, the former Fox News host, tweeted on Tuesday night that O'Rourke was making up a story he told during the Democratic presidential debate about meeting a woman working four jobs and raising a child with disabilities.

O'Rourke shot back, posting a picture on Twitter of himself with the woman and her daughter. His response went viral, receiving thousands of retweets and likes.

Rob Flaherty, O'Rourke's digital director, also called out O'Reilly for falsely claiming the former Texas lawmaker was fabricating the story, writing on Twitter, "I was there. Her name was Gina. Her daughter is named Summer. Here's their picture." "Asshole," he added.

O'Reilly, who let his followers know when he was pausing to take "Holly the Terror Dog for a walk," was eviscerated on Twitter. Many pounced on the opportunity to make fun of O'Reilly for his own employment status after he was forced to leave Fox News in 2017 amid a series of sexual assault allegations against him and reports of millions of dollars payed in settlements, including $32 million to a former network analyst.

O'Rourke shared anecdote of meeting the woman and her daughter when he was asked a question about whether a wealth tax was the best way to address income inequality.

"I think of a woman that I met in Las Vegas, Nevada. She's working four jobs, raising her child with disabilities, and any American with disabilities knows just how hard it is to make it and get by in this country already," O'Rourke said on the debate stage Tuesday night.