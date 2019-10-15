UEFA says it has launched disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria over alleged racist behaviour from fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier match against England.

It has brought four charges in total against the Bulgarian Football Union, which include racist behaviour, throwing of objects and disruption of a national anthem.

England's Football Association is also to be charged with disruption of a national anthem and an insufficient number of travelling stewards.

In a brief statement, football's governing body said the case would be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, and that a date for a disciplinary meeting would be confirmed at a later time.

Tuesday's decision by UEFA comes a day after England's 6-0 win against Bulgaria was marred by complaints of racism.

Witnesses said they heard monkey chants as black English players took possession of the ball, while later footage from the stadium showed hooded men in the home end performing Nazi salutes.

This repeated behaviour eventually forced the referee to halt the match on two occasions as he enacted UEFA's three-step provision on dealing with racist behaviour.

Bulgaria's football union chief Borislav Mihaylov has since announced his resignation, citing "recent tensions" and "an environment that is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian Football Union."

It came after widespread anger was directed toward Mihaylov, which included a Facebook post from Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who also demanded the resignation.

“I urge Borislav Mihaylov to immediately resign as president of the Bulgarian Football Union!” Borissov wrote.

He added: “It is unacceptable for Bulgaria, which is one of the most tolerant countries in the world, and people of different ethnicities and religions live in peace, to be associated with racism and xenophobia.”