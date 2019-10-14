A Euro 2020 qualifier football match between England and Bulgaria has been stopped twice in the first half after racist chants were heard from the stands.

The referee brought the game at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia to halt for the first time in the game's 27th minute ahead of a tannoy announcement that warned further "racist behaviour" would lead to it being abandoned entirely.

"Because of racist behaviour, which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match," the announcer said over the tannoy.

They added: "Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues."

The game recommenced two minutes later, only to be halted for a second time in the 41st minute.

Footage from the home stands showed a group of hooded men shouting and performing Nazi salutes, before they were seen being escorted toward the exit.

In response to reports that Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov had begged Bulagarian fans to stop the racist abuse, sports broadcaster Gary Lineker said: "Good for him. It needs to come from the home players.

"Imagine thinking you're in any way superior due to the colour of your skin. Such ignorance."

Peterbotough United coach Aaron Mclean said the behaviour was "disgusting and shameful" but said he also wasn't surprised.

"It's not gonna change anytime soon," he said, before praising England's players for their dealing of the situation.

