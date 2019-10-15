Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
World

Opposition leader Ludovic Orban invited to be Romania’s new prime minister

Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has appointed opposition Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election next year.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's centre-left government collapsed this month after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of a government with limited support from a fragmented opposition.

Orban must put together a cabinet and governing programme which will need to gain parliament's vote of confidence.

