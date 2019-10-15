Bolton called Ukrainian investigation effort a 'drug deal,' witness tells Congress

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton was so disturbed by Rudy Giuliani's efforts to get the Ukrainians to investigate President Donald Trump's political opponents that he called it a "drug deal," former White House official Fiona Hill reportedly told Congress on Monday.Hill, the former top Europe expert in Trump's White House, testified that Bolton told her he wanted no part of the effort by Giuliani and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, a person in the room for Hill's testimony told NBC News.The New York Times first reporteddetails of Hill's testimony Monday night."I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up," Bolton told Hill according to the testimony, the Times reported.Bolton was fired by Trump in September.Hill testified that Bolton told her to report the situation to the top lawyer at the National Security Council, John Eisenberg, according to the person in the room for Monday's closed-door hearing. Bolton also was said to have referred to Giuliani as a "hand grenade."

National security adviser John Bolton with President Trump in the Oval Office on Sept. 28, 2018. Oliver Contreras

Hill told lawmakers she considered what was happening to be a clear counterintelligence risk to the United States, the individual in the room forHill's testimony told NBC News.Also Monday, correspondence between the White House deputy counsel and Hill's lawyers show the White House tried to limit what Hill could say to Congressin its impeachment inquiry.The letters, obtained by NBC News, illustrate that while the White House did not try to block Hill from testifying, it did tell Hill's lawyers about four areas that could potentially fall under executive privilege.Hill testified under subpoena on Monday to the House. Previously, she agreed to testify at Congress' written request.The House has launched an impeachment inquiryover matters that include Trump's communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that involved a request for an investigation by that country into Biden and his son.There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.