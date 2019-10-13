US crash suspect does not have diplomatic immunity: UK Foreign Office

The wife of a US diplomat who was involved in a car crash in the UK that saw a teenager killed does not have diplomatic immunity, the UK's Foreign Office has said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the parents of Harry Dunn, 19, about the development concerning Anne Sacoolas in a letter, the FO told Euronews.

Sacoolas, 43, was involved in the crash but returned to the US using diplomatic immunity.

The Foreign Office said that having gone home, she no longer has immunity.

Dunn died after his motorbike collided with a car outside an RAF base in Northamptonshire, UK in August.

Sacoolas said in a statement issued on her behalf that she wanted to meet Harry's parents to "express her deepest sympathies and apologies".

"Anne is devastated by this tragic accident," the statement said. "No loss compares to the death of a child."

"She spoke with authorities at the scene of the accident and met with the Northampton police at her home the following day. She will continue to cooperate with the investigation," the statement continued.

"We have been in contact with the family's attorneys and look forward to hearing from them."

Dunn's parents were to fly to the US on Sunday and are set to visit New York and Washington DC.