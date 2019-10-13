Drawing an impressive weekend of road running to a close, Brigid Kosgei has broken the women's marathon world record.

She won the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:14:04, smashing British athlete Paula Radcliffe's 2003 record of 2:15:25.

It came just a day after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to cover 26.2 miles within two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna.

Read more: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first person to run unofficial, sub-two-hour marathon

However, unlike Kipchoge’s performance, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Kosgei, who won the Chicago race last year in 2:18:35, improved her personal best to win the London Marathon earlier this year with a time of 2:18:20.

She set out at a blisteringly fast pace from the off, covering the first 5km in 15:28.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men's race in Chicago.

British defending champion Mo Farah placed eighth in 2:09.58 and Galen Rupp failed to finish.

Our journalists are working on this story.