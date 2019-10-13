Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets new women's marathon world record, beating Paula Radcliffe's 2003 time

 Comments
By Emma Beswick 
Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets new women's marathon world record, beating Paula Radcliffe's 2003 time
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Drawing an impressive weekend of road running to a close, Brigid Kosgei has broken the women's marathon world record.

She won the Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:14:04, smashing British athlete Paula Radcliffe's 2003 record of 2:15:25.

It came just a day after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to cover 26.2 miles within two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna.

Read more: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first person to run unofficial, sub-two-hour marathon

However, unlike Kipchoge’s performance, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Kosgei, who won the Chicago race last year in 2:18:35, improved her personal best to win the London Marathon earlier this year with a time of 2:18:20.

She set out at a blisteringly fast pace from the off, covering the first 5km in 15:28.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono sprinted past Ethiopian Dejene Debela to win the men's race in Chicago.

British defending champion Mo Farah placed eighth in 2:09.58 and Galen Rupp failed to finish.

Our journalists are working on this story.