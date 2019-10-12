Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge in race to run first-ever sub two-hour marathon

Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge is on Saturday attempting to become the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge, the world marathon record holder, will be hoping to be second time lucky after he narrowly failed in his first try in 2017 by running the length of a marathon in 2:00:25.

At halfway point on Saturday, the Kenyan runner, 34, was "11 seconds inside the target" to achieve the feat, organiser Team Ineos said on Twitter.

But even if he is successful this time around, his effort will not stand as the new world record is conducted outside an official, open competition and because of the race's conditions.

The event is being held in Vienna, Austria, which was chosen in part because it provides a flat course. Kipchoge is also being aided by 41 pacemakers, most of them medal holders from athletics World championships or from the Olympics.

Ahead of its record-breaking attempt, Kipchoge said that "to have a legitimate chance of breaking the two-hour barrier is really simple. It's actually believing and accepting that you can do it."