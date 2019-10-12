India Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps clear beach of rubbish

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up a bag of rubbish at a beach in southern India where he was conducting informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi collected a full bag of rubbish and handed it over to a hotel worker during his Saturday morning stroll in Mamallapuram.

Modi, who has vowed to rid India of single-use plastic by 2022, was seen picking up plastic bottles, wrappers, and other trash in a three-minute video posted on his Twitter and YouTube pages.

India generates some 15 million kilograms (33 million pounds) of plastic waste every day, of which about 60% is collected and recycled.