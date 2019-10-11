Counter-terror police are investigating after a number of people were stabbed at a shopping centre in Manchester, northern England.

Police said a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

Greater Manchester Police said its officers were responding to the incident at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre in which five people were stabbed.

The victims have been taken to hospital by ambulance, but no details on injuries were immediately available.

Police said they were keeping an "open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident", and that given the location and nature of the incident, counter-terror police were leading the investigation.

Footage shared on social media showed a number of police cars and ambulances outside the centre early on Friday afternoon.