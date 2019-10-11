Kurkov: In Ukraine the word 'Europe' means life without corruption

Transcript: Through his books, the writer Andrei Kurkov has discovered the many faces of Ukraine, a country that remains in the eye of the hurricane.

LAZARO: Mr. Kurkov, I would like to start talking about one of your latest books "Vilnius, Paris, London". in which three couples want to leave Lithuania to try their luck in Europe. What does the European Union represent for countries that were under the Soviet Union regime?

KURKOV: In Ukraine actually, the word Europe means life without corruption, with good social guarantees, with medical services, with good salaries and with rule of law. Maybe rule of law is the main thing because actually people feel that Ukraine will became a stable state when we will have rule of law"

LAZARO: In your book "the president last love", nothing predisposes the main character to become president of Ukraine. Now Ukraine has a president who is an actor. Did you have some sort of premonition?

KURKOV: I think it is a tendency in the whole world that the politics are coming more close to show businesses. And I mean if you watch Boris Johnson, sometimes you forget he is a politician. He looks like an actor that is playing the role of a politician.... President Trump... It is strange, I think it is the best success of a showman.... But there is a risk for Ukraine because he has no experience as a politician, he brought to Parliament people with no political experience. So we only hope that they will remain honest and they will be prepared to learn as much as possible to become politicians as soon as possible."

LAZARO: You once said that Ukraine is like a pendulum that oscillates between East and West. Do you think that President Zelensky might be tempted to look towards Russia?

KURKOV: No, no, no, he would not. But he did not show his concrete programme. We collect his policy from his statements or the statements of his assistants. And so, if you judge the statements, we are moving still towards Europe. But of course the speed of this movement can be slowed, politically"

LAZARO: You were a supporter of Maidan revolution. And you wrote the book "Ukraine diaries". Since then the country has been living in war and has lost a part of its territory, was it worth it?

KURKOV: I think the choice was either to lose independence or to go to war with Russia. Because Russia would not let Ukraine freely move away from the Soviet past towards European future. It was predictable. And if we did not have Maidan, I think we will have Belarussian situation now in Ukraine. And Putin will be very happy to unite in one state Belarus, Ukraine and Russian Federation. So it was worth it."