Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Sweden

BREAKING NEWS

Watch again: Swedish Academy awards two Nobel Prizes in Literature

 Comments
By Lauren Chadwick  Euronews 
Journalists prepare themselves for the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2019, in Stockholm
Journalists prepare themselves for the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2019, in Stockholm -
Copyright
Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Austrian author Peter Handke wins 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk the 2018 one after sexual assault scandal postponed awarding of last year's prize.

Several members of the Swedish Academy that awards the prize stepped down last year including the permanent secretary after 18 women accused the husband of an academy member of sexual assault.

Handke was awarded for "influential work" that explored "the periphery and specificity of human experience". Tokarczuk was awarded for "a narrative imagination" that "represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life".

The 2017 literature prize went to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and the 2016 prize went to Bob Dylan for his song lyrics.

The literature prize has so far only been awarded to only 14 women. The prize has only been shared between two individuals four times.

Earlier in the week, the Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded. The highly-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday.