Watch again: Swedish Academy awards two Nobel Prizes in Literature

Austrian author Peter Handke wins 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature and Polish author Olga Tokarczuk the 2018 one after sexual assault scandal postponed awarding of last year's prize.

Several members of the Swedish Academy that awards the prize stepped down last year including the permanent secretary after 18 women accused the husband of an academy member of sexual assault.

Handke was awarded for "influential work" that explored "the periphery and specificity of human experience". Tokarczuk was awarded for "a narrative imagination" that "represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life".

The 2017 literature prize went to British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and the 2016 prize went to Bob Dylan for his song lyrics.

The literature prize has so far only been awarded to only 14 women. The prize has only been shared between two individuals four times.

Earlier in the week, the Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were awarded. The highly-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday.