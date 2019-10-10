Denmark is to introduce temporary checks at its border with Sweden to counter cross-border crime and terrorism, the country's Justice Minister announced on Wednesday.

Minister Nick Hekkerup said the move is in response to crimes committed over the summer including an explosion at the Tax Agency in Copenhagen and a double murder in Herlev, which police blame on criminals who had travelled into the country from Sweden.

"The explosion at the Tax Agency and the double killing in Herlev are examples of the serious crime that can flow across the border from Sweden, " Hekkerup said in a statement.

"To counter the threat of serious cross-border crime, we are now strengthening the protection of the border against Sweden by introducing temporary border control and strengthening police efforts in border areas against Sweden," he added.

The border controls will come into effect on November 12 and last for six months and add to the checks the country already conducts on its southern border with Germany.

Denmark and Sweden — both EU and Schengen area member states — are connected by the 8-km Oresund Bridge.

