Watch: See the world's longest sand sculpture on Denmark's west coast

The world's longest sand sculpture wall can be found in Denmark, at the Sand Sculpture Festival in Søndervig on the country's west coast.

Created by 40 artists from around the world, it is 200 metres long, 7 metres high and took 10 days to make.

The sand for the festival, which has a specific clay content making it suitable for sculpting, comes from a quarry along the coast of Denmark. It is shaped into large square blocks, that are doused with water to make the sand bind better.

Once the blocks have reached the desired height, the sand sculptor begins shaping his work. Artists start at the top and work their way down.

It takes around 60 hours and 12 tonnes of sand to make a 4 metre-high sand sculpture. The artworks last for around five months and the sand is reused for next year's Sand Sculpture Festival.