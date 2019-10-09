Turkey has launched a military operation into northeastern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that the offensive aimed to eliminate a "terror corridor" along the southern Turkish border.

The offensive comes after Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the area, a move widely criticised as allowing Kurdish forces - who have been instrumental in the defeat of so-called Islamic State (ISIS) - to be abandoned by their ally, the USA.

Explosions have been reported in the town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria, on the border with Turkey.

A witness in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad told Reuters that sounds of explosions rang out and smoke was rising nearby along the border with Turkey, as people fled the town en masse on Wednesday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have called for a no fly zone to "stop attacks on innocent people".

The SDF is led by the YPG, a Kurdish militia group deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, due to their ties to militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey.

Erdogan said the offensive, dubbed "Operation Peace Spring", would aim to eliminate threats from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Islamic State militants, and enable the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey after the formation of a "safe zone" in the area.

"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," Erdogan said on Twitter. "We will preserve Syria's territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists."

Turkey had been poised to advance into northeast Syria since US troops began vacating the area in an abrupt policy shift by Donald Trump, widely criticised in Washington even by some of the President's Republican supporters.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations, warned that his decision meant leaving US allies in the region "to die".

Following the widespread criticism to withdraw troops, Trump took to Twitter to warn Erdogan he would "obliterate" Turkey's economy if it did anything he, "in my great and unmatched wisdom", considered to be "off-limits".

World powers fear Turkey's invasion could open a new chapter in Syria's war and worsen regional turmoil.

In the build-up to the expected offensive, Syria had said it was determined to confront any Turkish aggression by all legitimate means.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Turkey must end its offensive, warning no European funding would be granted for a "security zone".

"Turkey must cease the ongoing military operation. It will not work. And if Turkey's plan is to create a security zone, do not expect funding from the European Union," he told the European Parliament in Brussels.