Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

no comment

New Zealand marks 250th anniversary of Cook's landing with Māori ceremony

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Saturday (October 5) for New Zealand to have a more open conversation about its history, as commemorations began ahead of the anniversary of the landing of British explorer James Cook in the territory 250 years ago.

Britain delivered a "statement of regret" to indigenous Māori this week for the killing of nine of their number immediately after Cook's landing, although it did not offer a formal apology.

Ardern was joined by dignitaries in Gisborne, in the country's east, where a flotilla comprising traditional Pacific double hulled 'waka' vessels received a traditional Maori welcoming ceremony.

She said New Zealand should continue to learn and tell the full story of the country's past.

More No Comment