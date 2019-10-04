Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Footgolf world championships held in Austria

By Euronews with SNTV
There is no longer any need to choose between football and golf at the weekends. Footgolf – football played on the golf course – is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide.

The world championships, the Diamonds Cup, took place last month in Austria. The competition lasted three days from 19th-22nd September 2019, on a challengeing course in Salzburg, consisting of 18 holes.

Top-ranked players from around the world qualified for the event.

The winner of the men's championship was Vincent Huber from Switzerland, whilst Rebeka Rezna and Gyorgy Podusil won the women's and senior categories respectively.

Video editor • Alexis Caraco