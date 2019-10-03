European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU was "fully behind Ireland" over the latest Brexit plan and "unconvinced" by Boris Johnson's latest border proposals.

It was the latest politely sceptical reaction to the British Prime Minister's suggestion for an alternative to the Irish backstop — the mechanism required by the EU to maintain the integrity of the European customs union and single market after Brexit.

Earlier, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the proposals "fall short in a number of aspects."

"It's very much the view of the Irish government and people of Ireland, North and South, that there shouldn't be customs checkpoints or tariffs on trade between North and South," Varadkar told reporters.

Tusk echoed those remarks on Twitter, saying: "Today I had two phone calls on Brexit, first with Dublin then with London. My message to Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar: We stand fully behind Ireland. My message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: We remain open but still unconvinced."