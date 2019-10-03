Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch again: Boris Johnson answers questions in parliament on latest Brexit plan

By AP 
Boris Johnson sought Thursday to build a coalition in the House of Commons to support his fresh Brexit approach – even as European leaders offered a guarded welcome to the measure.

Johnson said the government had shown flexibility and that the plan was a "compromise".

It would create “an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifood," that would keep Northern Ireland in a regulatory zone with the EU for food, agricultural and industrial products, removing the need for checks.

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said no Labour Party legislator can back the new Brexit proposal submitted by Johnson.

Corbyn said in Parliament that the new plan is just a “rehashed version” of previously rejected ones.

He said the prime minister was not acting in good faith and knows the proposal will be rejected.

Corbyn said the new proposal would gut European Union worker protections and environmental protections and set off a “race to the bottom.”

Johnson would likely need some Labour backing to win passage of any new Brexit deal.

"He's doing nothing but seeking to divide and risking this country's future for his own political gain; an America First-deal with President Trump. The proposals are unrealistic and damaging and will, as I think the prime minister full well knows, be rejected in Brussels, rejected in this House and rejected across this country."