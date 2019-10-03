Abortion laws in Northern Ireland are in breach of the UK's human rights obligations, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

The judgement made on Thursday marked an important development in the case of a woman who was forced to travel to England to undergo a termination.

Sarah Ewart brought the case to court earlier this year after she says she was denied an abortion in 2013, despite doctors telling her that her baby would not survive outside of the womb.

The current law in Northern Ireland stipulates that women can legally have a termination if the mother's life is at risk, or if her pregnancy will cause her incurable physical damage.

But in cases of pregnancy from rape and incest, or those that have been diagnosed with fatal foetal abnormality (FFA), a termination is not deemed legal.

Ewart's case was one of FFA - her baby had anencephaly and had not developed a skull, meaning doctors did not believe her child would survive birth.

After being denied a termination in Northern Ireland, Ewart travelled to England - where there are different laws on abortion - to receive the treatment.

She has since coordinated a high-profile campaign detailing the psychological and financial pressures she was subjected during such an ordeal.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.