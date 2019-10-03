France vows sanctions if US goes ahead with planned EU tariffs

France and the European Union are ready to respond "with sanctions" if the United States were to reject the hand extended by Europe in the Airbus trade dispute, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday.

"If the American administration rejects the hand that has been held out by France and the European Union, we are preparing ourselves to react with sanctions," said Le Maire.

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday gave Washington the green light to slap slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskeys, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

Earlier on Thursday, government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye told French media that France would take "retaliatory measures" in consultation with EU countries if Washington went ahead with the planned tariffs.

"We've always told the United States for the past few months that we considered it was better to find amicable solutions rather than engage in commercial wars. We must arrange on the European level to look at retaliatory measures we could implement," Ndiaye said.

"If the US decides to impose WTO authorised countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same," Brussels said in a statement.

The world's two largest plane-makers have waged a war of attrition over subsidies at the WTO since 2004 in a dispute that has tested the trade policeman's influence and is expected to set the tone for competition from would-be rivals from China.

The WTO had already found that both Europe's Airbus and its US rival Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in the world's largest corporate trade dispute.

Brussels will soon get the chance to impose its own WTO-approved tariffs in retaliation for illegal Boeing subsidies. The ruling is expected next spring.

The Europeans made a proposal in July to call a truce in which both sides would admit fault and figure out ways to curtail airline subsidies, which has not yet received a positive US response.