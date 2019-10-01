One dead, 10 injured after 'violent attack' at vocational college in Finland

One person was killed and ten were injured in an incident at a college in eastern Finland, police said.

Eastern Finland police said one person was detained at the scene of what they called "a violent attack" at Savo Vocational College near a shopping mall in the city of Kuopio.

Police said a firearm was used to respond to the incident.

"Facilities have been evacuated and police are inspecting the building," they said on Twitter.

Kuopio University Hospital had earlier tweeted that they received and are treating nine injured.

But police said ten people have been injured and taken to hospital.

"Two have been injured severely and one of the people in hospital is the suspected perpetrator," they said, adding that there was no imminent threat to bystanders.

They have not revealed a possible motive for the attack.

"The violence at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio is shocking and completely unacceptable," Finish prime minister Antti Rinne tweeted in response to the incident, adding that authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Government, I extend my condolences to all the relatives," Rinne said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.