A deadly hurricane that is barrelling towards Europe is expected to pass close to the Azores on Wednesday, bringing life-threatening water currents and winds of up to 100 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in the US.

Waves of up to 25 metres could also be seen around parts of the Portuguese archipelago during this time, Portugal's meteorological service said, while schools are also set to close.

The hurricane is then set to weaken to an extratropical storm as it moves north on its trajectory toward Ireland and the UK later this week.

Dan Suri, the chief meteorologist at the UK's Met Office, said "wet and very windy weather" would hit western parts of the UK from Thursday after bringing "the strongest winds" to western Ireland.

It comes "with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday," he added.

Hurricane Lorenzo broke records over the weekend after being elevated to a Category 5 storm, which the National Hurricane Center in the US says is the strongest for that far north and east in the Atlantic Ocean.

It has since been downgraded to a Category 2, but has still made deadly impact.

A search and rescue operation has been underway since the end of last week for the missing crew of a Luxembourg-flagged tugboat that overturned in the Atlantic after it ran into difficulties in the eye of the storm.

One crew member has been confirmed dead after their body was recovered from the ocean, the owners of the boat said in a statement on Monday.

Three are reported to have been rescued safely from a life raft, while ten are still missing.