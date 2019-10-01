As Boris Johnson’s new plan to deal with Brexit and the Irish border gets ready to be revealed, the advance reports of his backstop replacement have already been condemned by the Irish government.

The British government is understood to have put forward the idea of creating what are described as customs clearance zones on both sides of the border.

The proposals are believed to utilise tracking technology as well as customs declarations in the zones.

Deputy Irish Prime Minister Simon Coveney has already dismissed the idea as a "non-starter", while the UK opposition Labour Party has said they are “utterly unworkable”.

Concerns are mounting on the island of Ireland that if a No-Deal Brexit happens, customs check points could be reintroduced and the violence that saw 3,500 people killed between 1969 and 1994 could re-emerge.

When power sharing was agreed under the terms of 1998’s Good Friday agreement, many hoped that the violence was over for good.

Despite the recent killing of journalist Lyra McKee by dissident Irish Republicans, Eamonn Mallie, co-author of the book ‘The Provisional IRA’ doesn’t believe a full-blown return to violence will happen:

“I think the feelings and the sentiments are so strong on both sides of the border that we’re not necessarily having to anticipate the behaviour of dissident republicans or any shades of republicanism.”