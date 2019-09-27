Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch again: Latest Fridays for Future climate protests kick off in Europe

By Euronews 
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A new wave of worldwide climate change protests, inspired by Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, has got underway, with crowds taking to the streets.

Thousands of students took part in a climate change protest in the Hague, the Netherlands, which you can watch in the video player above. Marches are also planned across Europe.

This Friday's protests will culminate in a rally in Montreal, where teenage activist Thunberg is set to make an address.

Euronews spoke to a panel of experts on whether the action is working, and if it will remain a regular event until more progress is made by leaders.

Students kicked off the protests in locations across New Zealand, carrying signs that bore messages including: "We're skipping our lessons, so we can teach you one" and "You can't comb over climate change".

David Tong / WWF-New Zealand