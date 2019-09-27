A new wave of worldwide climate change protests, inspired by Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, has got underway, with crowds taking to the streets.

Thousands of students took part in a climate change protest in the Hague, the Netherlands, which you can watch in the video player above. Marches are also planned across Europe.

This Friday's protests will culminate in a rally in Montreal, where teenage activist Thunberg is set to make an address.

Euronews spoke to a panel of experts on whether the action is working, and if it will remain a regular event until more progress is made by leaders.

Students kicked off the protests in locations across New Zealand, carrying signs that bore messages including: "We're skipping our lessons, so we can teach you one" and "You can't comb over climate change".