Prince Harry to walk in mother Diana's footsteps in visit to Angola

Britain's Prince Harry was walking in his late mother's footstepson Friday, visiting a community in the southern African nation of Angola that is now free of land mines thanks to a campaign launched by Princess Diana 22 years ago.

Wearing a blue safety vest, the Duke of Sussex, walked through Luengue-Luiana National Park, which is the first of 153 areas that will be demined by the charity Halo Trust.

He was also set to visit the site where in 1997 his mother brought the world's attention to the issue of land mines, which kill and maim thousands of civilians including children annually. Shortly after her visit, an international treaty was signed calling on countries to rid the world of landmines.

Communities across Angola were littered with land mines and other explosives during its 27-year civil war that only ended in 2002.

When Diana visited the city Huambo, she walked down a crater-dotted road lined with red warning signs emblazoned with a skull and crossbones. The once wild, uninhabited minefield on the outskirts of the city has transformed because of demining.

The community Harry was set to meet on Friday was very different from what his mother saw. The dirt road is now paved over and the street is lined with homes and businesses.

Harry last visited the country in 2013 as a part of a campaign with Halo Trust. In June, he participated in the launch of a conservation campaign to protect the Okavanga river delta in the region and clear it of explosives that are harmful for both people and wildlife.

Harry's visit is part of royal tour with the former Megan Markleand their son Archiethat began in Cape Town, South Africa on Monday.