Prince Harry walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola on Friday, 22 years after his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, did the same.

The Duke of Sussex wore body armour as he made the walk, near the south-eastern town of Dirico, to highlight the threat posed by landmines.

He also set off a controlled explosion to destroy a landmine.

Diana made headlines when she took a similar step in 1997, the same year she was killed in a Paris car crash.

Harry was taken to the site by the same charity, Halo Trust.

"I want to take the opportunity to highlight and to thank the Angolan government whose vision and leadership have resulted in the commitment of $60 million to this endeavour,” the prince said.

“Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity."

The prince, who is on 10-day tour of Africa with wife Meghan, watched charity staff clear munitions so the land can return to productive use.

He called for an international effort to clear landmines from the Okavango watershed in the Angolan highlands, where the weapons remain after the end of the country's civil war.

The conflict, between 1975 and 2002, has left Angola one of the most mined places in the world.